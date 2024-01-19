Kazuchika Okada’s departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling has been confirmed following a bombshell announcement on Thursday night.

It has been reported that both AEW and WWE have expressed interest in signing the top star, and it seems likely that he will join one of these promotions. Okada’s contract is set to expire on January 31, marking his departure date.

WWE has been particularly keen on signing him, as they believe they have a better chance now than previous attempts.

Bryan Alvarez, during the opening minutes of the Bryan and Vinny Show podcast on F4WOnline.com, discussed Okada’s departure and noted it’s believed that he was severely underpaid during his time in New Japan.