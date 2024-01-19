Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist, went over Cedric Alexander in a dark match before the January 5th, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown and has been working dark matches since then.

As previously reported, Steveson is scheduled to appear in the upcoming Smackdown events, but he is not currently involved in the creative plans for the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match.

According to PWinsider, Steveson is set to appear at almost every SmackDown event from now on. This will allow him to gain more in-ring experience by participating in dark matches.