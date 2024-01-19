WWE presents the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, which will air on Peacock.
The official poster is out, and it features Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.
You can check out the official poster below:
The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever…#WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/xU4yRg8gEA
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 19, 2024