Vince McMahon’s lawyers have submitted a new “Statement of Material Facts” to bolster their request for arbitration in the sexual misconduct case involving Janel Grant.

In their statement, McMahon’s team claimed the facts they presented were uncontested, while also reserving the right to provide further evidence related to witness credibility, sophistication, state of mind, and similar matters.

1. Plaintiff Janel Grant (“Plaintiff”) and McMahon (collectively, the “Parties”) had a three-year relationship which ended in or about January 2022. (Defendant Vincent K. McMahon’s Declaration in Support of His Motion to Compel Arbitration Executed on April 18, 2024 (Dkt. No. 30-2 (“McMahon Decl.”)) ¶ 2.) 2. During their entire relationship, Plaintiff lived in the same luxury apartment building as Defendant. (Plaintiff’s Complaint (Dkt. No. 1 (“Compl.”)1 ¶ 2.) 3. When Plaintiff and Defendant’s relationship ended, they entered into a contract entitled Confidential Settlement Agreement, General Release and Covenant Not to Sue (the “Agreement” or “Agmt.”).(McMahon Decl. ¶ 2 & Ex. 1.) 4. Before the Parties involved their respective attorneys in the negotiation of the Agreement, Plaintiff herself negotiated the monetary compensation that Defendant would pay her under the Agreement from $1,000,000 (the amount initially offered by Defendant) to $3,000,000. (McMahon Decl. ¶ 3; Compl. ¶ 210.) 5. The Parties were represented by counsel in connection with the drafting and negotiation of the Agreement: Jonathan M. Shapiro of Aeton Law Partners LLP for Plaintiff, and Jerry S. McDevitt of K&L Gates for Defendant. (McMahon Decl. ¶ 4.)

On May 13, McMahon and his legal team filed a new memorandum challenging Janel Grant’s attempt to remove McMahon’s initial statement from the motion to compel arbitration in the lawsuit Grant filed in January. In this filing, McMahon refuted Grant’s allegations, which include sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault.