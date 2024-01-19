Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW this month when his contract expires, and he has plenty of interest from AEW and WWE.

As previously reported, the belief in WWE is that it’s a real possibility, considering his age and his close relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura, who previously made the switch from NJPW to WWE. Okada has never worked for WWE while having accomplished everything in NJPW.

Recent reports suggest that he is seriously considering the possibility of joining a different wrestling promotion. People in WWE do believe that maybe there’s a better chance of getting him now than before.

According to the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported someone close to Okada stated “Although nothing has officially begun, it appears that both companies are determined to compete for him.”

Meltzer added that it is believed that AEW has made a more stronger initial offer, but as of now, no agreement has been finalized.”