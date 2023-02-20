D-Von Dudley did a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed The Usos using the 1D as their finishing move:

“They came to me and asked me, I would say, almost two years prior to them using it. I remember them asking me and I said, ‘Man, I would feel honored and privileged if you guys did that because, you know, we came back to WWE and we started with The New Day. Then we went from New Day to The Usos. So it was like, being in the ring with them and working with them and seeing the talent that they had, I was honored and privileged that they even came to me and asked, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I remember giving them pointers on how to do it in terms of how to make sure you pick up your opponent the right way, and when a guy comes over to cut them like Bubba does, how to do that. We had talked about that, like I said, almost two years prior to them using it.”

“I was honored and privileged. I love them very much. The whole Usos-New Day rivalry, I helped produce those matches. I was very proud of that. The Usos and New Day give me a lot of credit, but I tell him all the time, ‘You guys were in that ring doing it. I was just relaying a message from Vince and what he wanted to be done in the match and that was it. I think you guys should take full credit.’ I love the fact that they were very humble enough to thank me and always put me in that category as being one of the ones responsible for helping them get that rivalry started. It was such a pleasure to watch those guys grow. I enjoyed myself to the fullest.”