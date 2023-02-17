David Finlay has one goal in mind, becoming IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Finlay spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he reflects on his trajectory in the promotion since signing with them in 2015 and how he’s been getting along as a single wrestler following his tag team run with Juice Robinson. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants to be a world champion in NJPW:

Yeah, I want to be world champion. I mean, I’m a fourth generation wrestler. Wrestling is ingrained in me, it’s all we talk about when I’m with my dad, when I’m with my grandfather. It’s like wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, but my family hasn’t had a world championship. So, for me to be at the pinnacle of wrestling, it would be the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. I have unfinished business in New Japan, that’s been my goal since day one, and I can’t go anywhere else. I don’t want to go anywhere else, ever. That’s my goal, and until I achieve that, I’m not crossing any other bridges.

On NJPW’s growth in the United States since he signed there in 2015:

I’ve been there kind of, right around when they first got New Japan World. So I’ve been along the ride since 2015, and just to see New Japan’s growth in the United States has been cool. Slowly but surely, we’re becoming more widely recognized. I think New Japan is the highest caliber of professional wrestling. I think that’s the standard that we carry proudly. I think any fan of wrestling likes good wrestling, so the more eyes we can get on New Japan, the more it’s gonna grow. It’s just an organic thing that will happen.

On working without Juice Robinson:

I’m actually enjoying being on my own, it’s been cool.” Finlay said. “I got to do the G1 [Climax Tournament 32]. I think I did a pretty good job in the G1. I was in a main event pay per view against Will Ospreay, and unsuccessfully against him for the United States championship. It’s been successful, I had a few close ones. I’m really chasing that big win this next year.

