Sami Zayn says he did imagine his current WWE run with The Bloodline, but the fact that it happened is the more surreal thing.

Zayn recently spoke with Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy to promote Saturday’s match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber. He commented on imagining the end-game.

“It’s not that I didn’t think it could be this big, because in a way, I kind of did,” Zayn said. “It’s not to say that that the end game was completely unimaginable, because I did imagine it. But the fact that it happened is the more surreal thing because of the number of variables that need to kind of fall into place for things to happen, right. It’s almost immeasurable.”

Zayn also commented on how the storyline progressed over the past several months.

“Something I certainly learned, it’s something you already know in theory, but in executing a long-term story like this, I learned it on a much more real level, where the execution on any given week can spiral the story into a whole new direction that you just didn’t see coming, or you could not have predicted,” he said.

Zayn doesn’t want to have overly high hopes for Saturday’s big match, but he believes it’s going to be “insane” for everyone involved.

“It’s a weird kind of thing going on here, because on the one hand, part of the whole reason we’re doing this interview is to build that excitement for this event,” Zayn said. “But I, personally am trying to curtail that excitement for myself, because I don’t want to bank on it. I don’t want to have overly high hopes. But all signs point to this is going to be insane.”

