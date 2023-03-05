Dax Harwood has been a part of many great storylines in wrestling, but he doesn’t believe the Pinnacle in AEW was one of them.

The former multi-time tag champion discussed this topic during the latest edition of his FTR podcast. Harwood explains why the group, which consisted of himself, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears, Tully Blanchard, Wardlow, and MJF, was not presented well at all and was only used as a vehicle to get MJF over. That and more can be found below.

Recalls a six-man tag match that he thought MJF should have been a part of:

I thought that Wardlow should be out there with us [for a six-man tag vs Pillman Jr and partners] , which I think he was. And I thought and felt that Max should have been in the match with us as well, to show us a group. To show us as a unit. There were a ton of times Flair was in six-mans or eight-mans with the Horsemen. I thought that Max should be out there with us, but he thought otherwise and didn’t think he should. I thought, up until that point as well between us, Spears, Max, out of those names at the time, only one person was seeing a ton of TV time, and that was Max. So I thought if you put me and Cash with Spears in a match, it really was just three guys who hadn’t been on TV very much. But if we added Max, it would give us a little more star power, make us look a little more credible, and make us look more like a unit. He didn’t see things that way, so we had the six-man.

On one person thinking he was bigger than the group:

Because, I think, that one person in the group probably thought that he was bigger than the group, and probably felt that this was just designed for him. Maybe he wasn’t the only person that thought that, too.

Says he saw opportunities for the entire group to get over rather than just MJF:

I don’t think at first we thought that. I think at first, someone, maybe a couple of other people outside of group, too, felt that this was a vehicle for *just* him and them. We felt — and I say [we] being Cash, Spears, and Wardlow — we felt that if we all worked together, we could all get over. We could all get each other over. Obviously Max was gonna be the main event guy winning the world belt. We knew that. But we felt that everybody could benefit from this group, and in turn, benefit who we individually work with; and in turn, benefit AEW’s business. Just didn’t pan out that way.

Later on in the podcast Harwood spoke about FTR wanting to form a group with Cody Rhodes in AEW. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)