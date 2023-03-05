AEW’s Adam Cole and Britt Baker are celebrating their 6th anniversary this week.

Cole and Baker have been dating since 2017. They both took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the occassion with fans.

“6 years with this beautiful woman. The past 9 months have been the most challenging time of my life & career. You’ve been there every step of the way, and I couldn’t have done it without you. I love you @RealBrittBaker,” Cole wrote, referencing how he’s been out of action since the summer due to concussion issues.

Baker added, “6 years ago this handsome babe asked me to be his girlfriend. The most beautiful soul who truly has a way of making everyone around him smile. (He also flosses every night [heart eyes emoji]) I’ll always be in your corner and I’m so incredibly proud of you. Love you @AdamColePro”

Cole and Baker are both in San Fransisco for tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. They hosted a charity bowling event on Saturday. Cole will be participating in a pre-Revolution meet & greet later today with Kris Statlander, while Baker will be in the corner of AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter for her title defense against Ruby Soho and Saraya.

The upcoming “AEW: All Access” series will include a look at Cole and Baker’s relationship. The show premieres on March 29, and Cole is set to return to the ring that same night on AEW Dynamite. He has not wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022.

You can see the full anniversary tweets from Cole and Baker below:

6 years with this beautiful woman. The past 9 months have been the most challenging time of my life & career. You’ve been there every step of the way, and I couldn’t have done it without you. I love you @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/cAyvbzoicu — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 4, 2023

6 years ago this handsome babe asked me to be his girlfriend. The most beautiful soul who truly has a way of making everyone around him smile. (He also flosses every night 😍) I’ll always be in your corner and I’m so incredibly proud of you. Love you @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/lhs6RwhOUq — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 4, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.