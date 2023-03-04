AEW has officially announced that the new “All Access” series will premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10pm ET on TBS, right after AEW Dynamite goes off the air.

AEW announced on February 22 that the unscripted “AEW: All Access” show would premiere some time in March, featuring an “unfiltered” look into the promotion and its top stars, including Adam Cole, Britt Baker, AEW World Trios Champions The Elite, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW President Tony Khan, among others. It was also noted that the show will detail the lead-up to major AEW events and pay-per-view shows. Furthermore, it was announced then that Cole will make his in-ring return on Dynamite that night to promote the “All Access” premiere after being on the shelf with injuries and a concussion issue since last summer.

In an update, AEW and TBS have revealed the official trailer for “All Access,” which you can see below. The trailer confirms that the show will cover Cole’s health issues, the previous heat between Kingston and Guevara, reported issues between Baker and Thunder Rosa, and more. It also looks like the show may touch on The Elite, Khan and backstage politics, perhaps with a look at what went down after All Out last year.

The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour taped episodes, airing each week after Dynamite goes off the air at 10pm ET.

The tagline for the show is, “Out of the ring, into their lives.”

The trailer opens with the voice of Cole saying, “AEW is constantly evolving, constantly moving forward, and now we’re taking it to the next level.

A voice-over then says, “This March… for the first time in pro wrestling, the cameras will go where they were never allowed before.

AEW noted in today’s press release, “The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. ‘AEW: All Access’ will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including ‘AEW: Dynamite’ and ‘AEW: Rampage’ respectively.”

“AEW: All Access” is being released by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, and is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive Producers are Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.

Below is the full trailer:

