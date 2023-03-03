Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in-ring segment between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to happen early on in the broadcast, according to PWInsider. This will likely be the show-opening segment, and the idea is that it’s happening early on so that they can have as much time as they need.

You may remember how Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio exchanged lucha masks in a show of respect following the February 10 SmackDown episode. You can see that segment at this link, along with Escobar’s new comments on why that moment will live on forever in WWE history.

In an update, the Mysterio – Escobar program will continue as expected. A new report from Fightful Select adds that the blue brand creative team recently called for the mask that Mysterio gave Escobar to be used in an upcoming angle. While not officially announced for tonight’s show, Legado del Fantasma is in town for the SmackDown taping.

This week’s RAW saw Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeat The Street Profits in tag team action. After the match, Sikoa and Uso continued attacking The Profits and a steel chair was wrapped around Ford’s neck. Ford was placed down in the corner, with the chair around his neck, so that Sikoa could charge and smash him with the Rikishi splash. However, Kevin Owens rushed the ring to make the save, intercepting Sikoa with a superkick and then hitting Uso with a Stunner before retreating to the floor as fans cheered.

In an update, it looks like there may be a similar angle on tonight’s SmackDown as the chair angle on RAW was pitched to be a recurring spot. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn, with both of The Usos, and Reigns, in attendance, but it remains to be seen exactly where they will use this recurring chair spot. WWE needs to build the friendship between Zayn and Owens back up so that they can challenge The Usos at WrestleMania, so it’s expected that this will play out in various angles over the next few weeks.

We noted before that Bobby Lashley is booked for tonight’s SmackDown to continue the WrestleMania 39 feud with Bray Wyatt. Below is the current card for tonight’s show from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns in the ring

