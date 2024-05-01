A health update on AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz.

The master of the Tazzmission revealed in a post on social media that he needs knee and shoulder surgery to replace some joints. However, the first-ever FTW Champion is opting instead to go through regenerative procedures and hopes to endure the pain for as long as he can. He adds that the damage done to his body is not from his years taking bumps as a wrestler, but for the incorrect way he trained for years.

Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain. *This is NOT from bumps… It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be “big”. I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!

Taz remains in his color-commentary position in AEW and has kept that position ever since he signed with the promotion back in 2019. He also briefly led the Team Taz group, which featured his son, HOOK. Wrestling fans will always remember Taz from his ECW run, as well as his lengthy and successful WWE tenure. Check out his post below.