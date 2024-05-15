– There are sources within WWE who believe the WrestleMania XL documentary has still not been released because they are waiting for final approval from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before it is put out. WWE officials noted a few weeks back that it would be released “soon.”

– The A&E Biography on Eddie Guerrero is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The official description for the episode reads: “Eddie Guerrero’s destiny was already written; the youngest son of Mexico’s first family of wrestling, Eddie’s assentation to wrestling stardom is fueled by desire yet flawed by addiction.”

– Cathy Kelley has announced she will be returning to the blue brand for one night only, as she is scheduled to appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX this week. “I’ll be back on blue for one night only,” she wrote via X.

