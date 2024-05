A veteran of the ring is returning to WWE.

PW Insidwr reports that Erick Rowan, also known as Erick Redbeard has re-signed with WWE. The former Wyatt Family member was released by the Company back in 2020. He is a former multi-time tag champion.

In his absence, Rowan made multiple appearances for AEW, and even had a cameo in the hit comedy series “I Think You Should Leave” on Netflix. The report does not mention when he will return.

Stay tuned.