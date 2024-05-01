The viewership numbers are in for the April 30th NXT Spring Breakin television special.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 564,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are down from the April 23rd episode, which drew 661,000 viewers and scored a 0.20 in the key demo. NXT was up against the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

NXT Spring Breakin featured a slew of top matches, including Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland, Lola Vice vs. Natalya, and the return of Wes Lee. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned. .