Bad news for Daga.

The 34-year-old star suffered a left knee injury during his recent matchup against NWA World Champion, Tyrus. He was helped to the back and would not return.

Lucha Azteca AAA gave an update afterward. “After his match in The World is A Vampire, Daga left injured and is currently in review in Mexico City. The problem was on his left leg at the height of his knee.”

Mas Lucha later reported that Daga has movement in his leg, a good indication that the injury may not be too serious. They write on Twitter, “There’s movement on his leg & the hope is that the diagnosis is not severe.”

The match took place at the AAA & NWA joint event at the “World is a Vampire” music festival.

Luego de su lucha en #TheWorldIsAVampire, Daga salió lesionado y se encuentra en revisión en la CDMX. El problema es un su pierna izquierda a la altura de la rodilla.#LuchaAztecaAAA pic.twitter.com/VBz8Hb5XwO — Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) March 5, 2023