Dax Harwood says FTR wanted to join forces with Cody Rhodes in AEW.

The Top Guy spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his FTR podcast with Matt Koon, where he revealed that the American Nightmare was interested in the pairing as well, but didn’t want to turn heel in order to do so. Full details can be found in the highlights below.

Says FTR spoke with Cody about forming some type of group before the Pinnacle came along:

We did talk to Cody a lot about forming a group with him. This was before Max [MJF] came along. We talked to Cody a lot about it. He had Arn, we had Tully, we wanted to create a super group with Cody, us two [FTR], and we had some ideas of who could be the other members. Around that time, Brock (Anderson) was starting to come up, and we felt that if Brock were with us, he could stand outside of the ring and watch us, and if we had eight-man tags, he would be able to learn by standing on the apron, getting in for a few minutes and tagging out, and we could talk to him after and tell him why certain things happened.

Says Cody was interested in the idea but did not want to become a heel:

I think Cody really wanted to as well, but I think he was vehemently against being a heel, at least at that time.

