Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Nick Aldis taking over as the WWE SmackDown general manager. Here are the highlights:

On his first impression of Nick Aldis:

“I first met Nick when Dixie Carter brought Nicky into impact over from the UK because I think Nick had some television exposure over there, and I don’t know, memory serves me correctly. It was like a UK version of Big Brother or something. And Dixie saw him and got goo goo-eyed and brought him in. And Nick was, you know. Really green, and very young. Came over to the US, went to work for Dixie and TNA, and got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. It was hard to really warm up to Nick initially. But over time, as I got to know Nick and in particular, the kind of light bulb moment. That changed everything for me at least. Can’t speak for Nick when I was working with him and Sting. I had to produce them. And I think we had a little bit of a breakthrough there because I think Nick probably felt the same way about me because I’m not the easiest person to warm up to sometimes. And I can come off a little stiff.”

On Nick Aldis being a WWE authority figure:

“We started working together and I saw so much potential in him and he kind of. He took the chip off his shoulder, and he opened up, and really, really enjoyed working with Nick because I saw just an amazing amount of potential in him. Never really got the opportunity to to follow through and work with them for an extended period of time. I ended up leaving TNA, and Nick went on, but. Nick has got so much talent. We often talk about that IT factor and how you can’t teach it. You can’t put it in a bottle and sell it. You can’t. You’re either born with it, or you’re not. It’s a gift. It’s like having a great voice. You can improve upon a great voice if given that gift at birth. But if you don’t have one, no matter how much effort you put into it, you’re just never going to be able to be a great singer. And charisma and that intangible quality that separates superstars from those who are just really good at what they do is something you can’t teach it. It’s either there or not. And I saw Nick early on that it was there. And for whatever reason, Nick has the path that he’s taken has been a little circus. He’s gone around the block a few times weaved his way around, and has finally ended up in a role where I think you’re going to see an amazing character emerge. And one of the things I love about Nick in this role, I mean, he’s perfect casting. I mean, he looks like he was carved out of granite. He’s got the looks of a movie star. Like, he came out of central casting. He’s articulate as hell, and he can go. And that’s one of the great things, one of the tough things about being in that general manager authority role. And I’m not talking about as a performer, but as a writer who has to write those scenes and create emotion and drama. Adam Pearce is an exception. Adam could go if asked. It needed to and has credibility. But they don’t use him in that respect. Nick, because he’s so imposing physically, is going to be able to creatively now stand up to characters in a way that adds a dimension to that authority figure.”

On what Nick Aldis brings to the role:

“But Nick Aldis can back that shit up if he’s pressed into a corner, whereas a character like mine or Teddy Long’s didn’t really have that. Nick. Nick is going to add a dimension or is capable. I should say, of adding a dimension to the creative aspect of being a general manager that very few people have been able to bring to the table. So I think it has the potential to really be fun to watch. And I’m there because I am so happy for Nick because this is the opportunity, I think. Nick. He’s been waiting for it, and I think he’s going to absolutely make it. In fact, I’m 100% sure he is going to put everything into it, and he’s going to do his best to make it really work. And I’m there for it. I’m excited for it.”

