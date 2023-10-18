Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Stephanie McMahon and more. Here are the highlights:

On his relationship with Stephanie McMahon:

“I’ve known Stephanie, I mean, go way back. Well, the first time I went to New York, I didn’t meet anybody. You know, I just knew Vince Junior and he wasn’t even the boss then. I met Stephanie when I joined the company. And what was that, 87? I can’t remember how old she was then, but I met her and, it was,’how are you going to treat the boss’s daughter?’ You know, a lot of respect, right? And she was always very nice to me.”

On scouting for WWE:

“If there’s one thing that I could help them do, and it might have is the ability to spot talent when you see it. I figured that was one thing I could do.”

