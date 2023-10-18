Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be playing the role of Killer Croc in the upcoming movie “Justice League X RWBY Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part Two.”
The movie will be released digitally on October 17, with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on October 31. Yssa Badiola and Dustin Matthews are the directors, and Meghan Fitzmartin is the writer. The movie’s synopsis is as follows:
“After their adventure in Remnant cyberspace, courtesy of Kilg%re, the Justice League returns to Earth. However, they find the Grimm have followed them and are somehow duplicating their powers. Bringing Black Canary up to speed, the League is forced to seek out Team RWBY for help.”