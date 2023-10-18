Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be playing the role of Killer Croc in the upcoming movie “Justice League X RWBY Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part Two.”

The movie will be released digitally on October 17, with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on October 31. Yssa Badiola and Dustin Matthews are the directors, and Meghan Fitzmartin is the writer. The movie’s synopsis is as follows: