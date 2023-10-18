Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

The top match on the card is the Dynamite Dozen battle royal. Dynamite will also feature Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher, Sting’s address to the fans, and more.

Tony Khan hyped the show on Twitter by noting, “Good morning! TONIGHT on TBS, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is back in our timeslot 8pm ET/7pm CT! We have some of the top stars in wrestling fighting TONIGHT + statements from @Sting, @EdgeRatedR + MUCH MORE! Due to demand, we’ve put additional tickets on sale for Houston TONIGHT.”

Below is the current card for tonight:

Dynamite Dozen battle royal

Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

Sting addresses the fans

“Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her newest blockbuster film

Adam Copeland’s Rated-R rebuttal to Christian Cage

Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and his mother