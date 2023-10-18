The October 17 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Jacy Jayne, along with Thea Hail, beat Izzi Dame by using a discus lariat.

Ivy Nile defeated Valentina Feroz by applying a Dragon Sleeper.

Myles Borne, accompanied by Drew Gulak and Damon Kemp, defeated Trey Bearhill. Damon entered the ring to distract Trey, and Myles capitalized on the opportunity by delivering a dropkick to secure the victory.

Oro Mensah, with the assistance of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, defeated Dante Chen. Lash attempted to interfere at one point, but Oro seized the moment and won the match with a spinning wheel kick in the corner.