Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer talked about the Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear, including the spot where Page drank Strickland’s blood.

“Swerve Strickland and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page… this is the grossest match I’ve ever seen in my life. Swerve Strickland was bleeding so much it looked like the blood was neon. It looked like anime… If there was a bucket and it was measured in gallons, it must have been a half gallon of blood. A pint of blood. It’s crazy. I wanted it to be my match of the night because the story they told in the ring was amazing. But it was so much blood, and I’m so much softer than I used to be. I can’t hack it, I can’t hack it.“

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes