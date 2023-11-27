RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his issues with working for Bill Watts in WCW. Watts made him change his name to Robbie V in the promotion to avoid any confusion with the actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

“I stayed there until May of ’93, and then I quit WCW on my own because working conditions were better for me outside of WCW… While I was there, there was a change in the office at the beginning of the year, like in February, from Bill Watts — he left — and Ole Anderson took over. Ole Anderson didn’t have the same like for RVD that Bill Watts did… That was a lot of why I ended up leaving.”

RVD felt he got lost in the shuffle under Anderson’s regime in WCW by only working dark matches.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes