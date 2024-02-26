A major update on top industry star, Giulia.

According to Tokyo Sports, the reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion will be finishing up her run with STARDOM at the end of March when her contract officially expires. This news comes after months of speculation that Giulia would be WWE bound, as WWE has had massive interest in the Japanese/Italian superstar. There were also multiple reports of AEW having interest, but that never seemed to pan out.

If Giulia does end up in WWE Fightful reports that she would most likely go through NXT to learn certain details for main roster television. The Wrestling Observer added in a separate report that she may even take some time off after her STARDOM contract expires in order to get better at English, though Fightful says that her English is much better than people think.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Giulia’s status.