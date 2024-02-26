Lex Luger talks about potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former WCW World Champion and Royal Rumble Winner discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Lex Expressed podcast. Buzz for Luger to get into the Hall of Fame has been picking up over the years, something he admits he appreciates, adding that it would be an honor to join the prestigious HoF class.

Wow, that would be a nice storyline. I get a little buzz every year, lately, as time has passed. A lot of people, we’ve talked about this a little bit before, people go, ‘Lex is not in? I thought he was already in.’ I get that all the time. ‘You’re not in?’ I go, ‘No, not yet. Hopefully someday because it would be such an honor.’ I always tell people it would be such an honor,” he said. “There’s definitely more buzz around it this year. I don’t know if them including me more on The Bump and some of the stuff over the last couple years, I’m not sure if there is a direct correlation there or not or if they even give it that much thought prior to a selection. Obviously, I’m flattered and honored that so many people have brought it up.

Back in January, Luger spoke about Cody Rhodes being in the main event of WrestleMania 40 and why he would understand if WWE decided to go with The Rock instead. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)