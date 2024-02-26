A big update on Alexander Hammerstone.

Hammerstone has crept up on people’s radar for his work in MLW, where he was its world champion for well over a year. The former DYNASTY member has since left MLW, and had a marquee matchup against Josh Alexander at TNA Hard To Kill.

According to PW Insider, Hammerstone will be competing for TNA again at its Sacrifice special. While he has yet to be officially signed word is that TNA does have a heavy interest in making him a permanent member of the roster. However, as of now he remains an independent free agent.

