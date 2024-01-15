WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger recently spoke about the creative direction for WrestleMania 40 on the latest edition of his Lex Expressed podcast. The Total Package mainly discussed why he thinks Cody Rhodes deserves the main event spotlight, but understands that it may not happen this year as The Rock is now in the picture. Highlights from Luger’s podcast can be found below.

On The Rock and Cody Rhodes:

Cody, I think he’s so deserving of getting that shot again. Maybe I am biased. I love Cody. I really love his work. I love everything about him. I think he’d be a great babyface Champion that could carry them for many years. Then again, with TKO now involved in the decision-making process, can you turn down The Rock?

Believes Cody is the guy, but understands why The Rock would get a shot:

I think Cody should be the guy. Me personally, my personal preference, I think [Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40] would be an amazing matchup, rematch. If The Rock says he wants to come to WrestleMania and wrestle Roman, almost as a company — he’s a global superstar, not just in wrestling, but a global pop culture movie star. So, I can’t imagine the people in charge now saying, ‘Well, thanks but no thanks, Rock.’ So I think that it’s really going to be in The Rock’s hands almost when you think about it.

Believes that this could be The Rock’s final match inside a wrestling ring:

Depending on what he wants to do, if he wants to do one and get back in the ring because he’s not a spring chicken anymore. he’s past 50 now, right? He doesn’t have to wrestle anymore if he doesn’t want to. So, to get in shape, risk an injury, and do a bell-to-bell match when he hasn’t done that in such a long time. it’s a big deal for a guy like that. I know he likes everything to be tip-top. He’ll want to be in tip-top shape. So, if he wants to do it, I can’t see them saying no. It’s in his hands.

