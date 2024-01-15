TNA had a big weekend.

The promotion held its Hard To Kill premium live event from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas this past Saturday, a show that saw three new champions crowned and the debut of Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). The next night, TNA held its Snake Eyes television tapings in Las Vegas, which featured top NJPW superstar, Kazuchika Okada. PW Insider has released several backstage notes following both of these shows.

-The Snake Eyes television taping was the company’s best live TV gate in company history.

-The backstage morale was noted as “through the roof” after the weekend the promotion had.

-The Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander match that was taped at Snake Eyes has been receiving incredible praise from those who were in attendance.

-Okada’s return to TNA was described as a “healing” moment after he was mistreated by previous management during his first run with TNA over a decade ago. The Rainmaker put TNA over big afterward.

-Trinity is not done with TNA just yet, as many assumed Snake Eyes was her last taping amidst WWE return rumors.

-TNA is already discussing a return to Las Vegas.