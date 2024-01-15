CJ Perry provides a health update.

The star pro-wrestling manager, who is currently working for AEW, was rushed back to the hospital after more complications arose from the MRSA infection in her finger. Perry took to social media (X & TikTok) and revealed that she needs to get her finger re-dressed everyday after the doctors at the hospital treat it. Fortunately for the Ravishing Russian, she is finally on antibiotics that work and says she is on the road to feeling better.