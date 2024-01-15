Hulk Hogan sprang into action after witnessing a serious car accident where a woman was left trapped in an overturned vehicle.

According to TMZ Sports, Hogan, accompanied by his wife and a friend, was driving on the highway in Clearwater, FL, when the accident occurred right in front of them on Sunday night. The car involved in the accident swerved erratically across lanes in an attempt to catch an exit but ended up colliding with another vehicle, causing it to flip over.

Hogan and his friend immediately pulled over and rushed to the driver’s aid. Despite being shaken, the woman was rescued from the car with the help of Hogan and his friend.

Hogan’s friend even used some tools to pop the woman’s airbag. She was safely unbuckled from her seatbelt, and I assisted in exiting the vehicle.