As noted over the weekend, WWE has re-signed Drew McIntyre to a new deal following months of negotiation. The news was broken by The Rock, who congratulated the Scottish Warrior and wished him luck on his future with the company. A new report has since surfaced revealing the potential length of McIntyre’s contract as those details were not initially revealed.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, McIntyre signed a three year contract with WWE, which would keep him there until 2027. He has continued to be pushed as a top guy with WWE, especially after an injury to CM Punk propelled McIntyre back into the world title scene for WrestleMania XL. Meltzer speculates that McIntyre may be making close to $4 million a year, but that is NOT confirmed.

McIntyre is currently nursing an elbow injury and will be taking some time off to heal. It doesn’t appear like he’ll be out of action for too long. In fact, McIntyre could still work television events he just may not wrestle. He was heavily praised for working through the latest U.K. tour while injured. You can read all about that here.