CM Punk speaks on the upcoming WWE 2K24 release, and how he is not a part of it.

The Second City Saint discussed this topic in an Instagram story, where he acknowledges that he only returned to WWE a few months ago, but wonders why he hasn’t been announced yet as a DLC. Punk states in the video that he plans on making it his goal today to “get to the bottom of this” as he claims that the WWE Universe is demanding that he get added.

CM Punk demands answers on why he is not in the new WWE game. Will the uproar by the fans cause them to include him in a future DLC? pic.twitter.com/VMoLzNzJMZ — CMSLA[G]LE (@cm_slagle) February 26, 2024

2K Games released the full roster for WWE 2K24 last week. You can check out what it is here.