Drew McIntyre remains a bad BAD man.

The Scottish Warrior had a huge triumph this past weekend when he won the WWE Elimination Chamber matchup, earning him a shot at Seth Rollins and the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40. That spot initially would have gone to CM Punk, but the Second City Saint tore his triceps in the Royal Rumble matchup, an injury that McIntyre has since taken credit for since it was on his Future-Shock DDT that it happened.

Since the injury, McIntyre has trolled Punk online by posting memes of his WrestleMania main event dream coming to an end. During the Elimination Chamber matchup he mocked Punk by doing his signature GTS finisher. Today, he took to social media to reveal that he’s calling his version of the move the GTM, also known as “Go To Mania.”

The GTM Go To Mania pic.twitter.com/vZaWRZD1fY — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 26, 2024

CM Punk did promise to come after Drew McIntyre whenever he returned from injury. Stay tuned.