Kevin Patrick opens up about his time with WWE.

Patrick joined WWE back in 2021 and served as a commentator for Raw and SmackDown. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for too long as Patrick was released from his contract back in January. Speaking with 700WLW, Patrick reflected on his time with the company.

Absolutely loved my time with WWE. Nothing but love for everybody there. I’ll look back on my time there brilliantly, and I know I’ll go visit friends when WWE is in town, I’ll go say hi to everybody. I left very amicably with everybody there.

Patrick is now with Apple TV, where he serves as the host of MLS 360. He spoke about his new job later in the interview.

Everything about this show screams me, and I hate to say it like that because it sounds egotistical, but it’s my dream job. It’s absolutely my dream job to be bouncing around the grounds, bouncing around through the goals, bringing you all the live updates. It’s me to a tee for anyone that knows me really well. It’s what I’m all about. So it is the dream job and it’s something that was so important for me to go all in on this.

Wrestling Headlines wishes Patrick luck on his new ventures.

