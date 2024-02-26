Nia Jax is not certain whether she is in WWE 2K24.

The latest release from 2K Games is set to hit stores next week, with the 40 Years Of WrestleMania being this edition’s biggest selling point. Jax spoke about the game, and how she thinks it’s pretty cool that she’s been in video games despite not being in this year’s, during an interview with Love Wrestling.

No, it’s a pretty cool moment, especially when I have my friends all call me and be like, my son’s playing you in a video game. So it’s pretty cool. I don’t know if I’m in this 2K. I’m not sure if I’m in it. But it’d be kind of cool. But they have done me dirty on the facial. So if they mess me up on 2K, you know that they’re messing with me.

Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the women’s world championship at this past Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. Unfortunately, Jax would be defeated by Ripley after Mami hit her signature Riptide finisher.

