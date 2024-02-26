The viewership numbers are in for the February 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,272,000 average viewers and a rating of 0.62 in the 18-49 demographic. This number is down 11% from the February 16th episode that drew 2,555,000 viewers. The key demo also dropped as last week’s rating was 0.70.

The February 23rd WWE SmackDown was a taped episode as most of the talents had already traveled to Perth, Australia for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Matches included Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker making his SmackDown debut, and top stars like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley getting into a brawl.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.