The viewership numbers are in for the February 23rd edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 364,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership number is up 21% from the February 16th episode of 300,000, although it should be noted that last week’s episode was preempted to a different time due to the NBA All-Star weekend. The key demo number was also up from last Friday’s 0.09.

Rampage featured the Lucha Bros, Private Party, Sammy Guevara, the Young Bucks, Mariah May, Anna Jay, and other top stars in action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.