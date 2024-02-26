Randy Orton is a man of the people, but that doesn’t mean he wants you to commit assault.

The Viper responded to a video of a man who randomly RKOs people without their consent in the streets of New York. Someone shared a video of the crazed fan, which you can see below.

This man goes around the Bronx dropping random people pic.twitter.com/nZ5xr20CUc — Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) February 25, 2024

When someone tagged Orton and asked his thoughts the former multi-time world champion writes back: “Bring the punt kick back and give him a good ol case of CTE ya later plus 5 years in prison for assault.”

Bring the punt kick back and give him a good ol case of CTE ya later plus 5 years in prison for assault. https://t.co/sklLtKhYRU — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Orton will most likely be looking to get some revenge on Logan Paul after the U.S. Champion cost him the Elimination Chamber matchup this past weekend.