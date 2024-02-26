QT Marshall is officially back with AEW.

Marshall very publicly exited the promotion at the tail end of 2023, citing creative differences and the desire to wrestle elsewhere as his top reasons of wanting to leave. However, Marshall has since had a change of heart and was hired back into AEW in his position as a VP and a coach. He took to social media to share a new promo shoot that he did this past Saturday on AEW Collision, which was his first Collision back.

Under his new AEW deal Marshall is able to wrestle for other companies other than WWE.