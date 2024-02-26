Bully Ray has massive praise for Randy Orton.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained during the latest Busted Open Radio why he thinks the Viper is the greatest of all time.

When it comes to in the ring, when it comes to actual professional wrestling, the psychology, the registering, the selling, the story, Randy’s as perfect as it comes,” Bully said. “There’s not many when…you know, it’s hard to compare wrestlers sometimes, because, in baseball, you’ve got your stats. You’ve got your RBIs, you’ve got your home runs, you’ve got your strikeouts…you can compare apples to apples. With wrestling, it’s so much different. It’s very much a ‘Who’s the best?’ It’s very subjective. But I can tell you, as a wrestler who has seen just about everything, when the boys talk, Randy is top, top, top of the food chain.

Orton may have gotten his flowers from Bully, but what he doesn’t have is a world title match at WrestleMania 40. That’s because Logan Paul cost Orton the Elimination Chamber matchup this past Sunday after he had it won. Will Orton get his revenge? Stay tuned to find out.

