Whoops!

The Miz is in quite the pickle just hours before this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the post-Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program this evening, The Miz surfaced in a video on Instagram.

Why is this relevant?

Well, because “The A-Lister” is apparently locked inside a room behind-the-scenes at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Miz spoke about being locked inside a room backstage at the venue for tonight’s show in a video shared less than two hours before the show is scheduled to air live on the USA Network at 8/7c.

Will he get out?

Time will tell!

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage to see if “The Most Must-See WWE Superstar of All-Time” finds his way free!