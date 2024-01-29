Hulk Hogan sings the praises of Roman Reigns.

The Immortal One spoke about his Tribal Chief during a recent interview with Sport Illustrated, which was conducted after Reigns made his latest defense of the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Hogan begins by claiming that Reigns paints masterpieces every time he steps foot inside a WWE ring.

It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level.

Hogan then praises Reigns’ father, Sikia, and states that the Tribal Chief would fit in any era of pro-wrestling.

Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era.

Reigns has surpassed 1,240 days as champion and is steadily approaching Hogan’s record of 1,474 days. Do you think he will break Hogan’s record? Sound off in the comments below.