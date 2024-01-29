A big get for NJPW.
Tokyo Sport’s Yusuke Okamoto reports today that top Japanese superstar Hiromu Takahashi has re-signed with the company, one that he has wrestled for since 2010. In that time, Takahashi has become a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.
Okamoto broke the news on his personal X (Twitter) account. He writes, “[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! “I signed a contract ” It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!”
【ニュース速報】
本日契約更改の高橋ヒロム選手が、待ち構える報道陣（私一人）の取材に一切応じずに足早に事務所を後にしました。
現場からは以上で…
あっ！ちょっと待ってください！ヒロムちゃんからLINEです！
「契約しました」
契約です！高橋ヒロム選手、契約です！
現場からは以上です！ pic.twitter.com/0AvT5ugyqn
— 岡本佑介@東京スポーツ新聞社 (@okamotospo) January 29, 2024
Takahashi most recently competed at WrestleKingdom 18, where he lost the Jr. title to El Desperado. He is currently slated for NJPW’s Windy City Riot in Chicago.