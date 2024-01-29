A big get for NJPW.

Tokyo Sport’s Yusuke Okamoto reports today that top Japanese superstar Hiromu Takahashi has re-signed with the company, one that he has wrestled for since 2010. In that time, Takahashi has become a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Okamoto broke the news on his personal X (Twitter) account. He writes, “[Breaking news] Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract was renewed today, quickly left the office without responding to any interviews from the waiting press (I was the only one). That’s all from the scene… Ah! wait a minute! This is LINE from Hiromu-chan! “I signed a contract ” It’s a contract! Hiromu Takahashi is under contract! That’s all from the scene!”

Takahashi most recently competed at WrestleKingdom 18, where he lost the Jr. title to El Desperado. He is currently slated for NJPW’s Windy City Riot in Chicago.