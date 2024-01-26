John Cena has massive praise for Logan Paul.

The former 16-time world champion appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included him hyping tomorrow’s Royal Rumble premium live event. During their chat, Cena commended Paul for the work he put in for his WWE run, adding that he clearly gives a shit.

Me, ten years ago would have been very skeptical, but the business has changed, and because the business has changed and we have better distribution and we’re in more places, the perception of what we can offer has changed. Now, people come to us seeing opportunity and not just what can I take from this place. Right away, with what you were willing to sacrifice in terms of your health and well-being with the moves that you do, I can tell that you give a shit. That means a lot. You’re not here to just do the thing once. You went from special guest to full-time superstar in five minutes. That’s very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer and how the WWE has changed.

Paul will be defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the Rumble event.

