A big update STARDOM/NJPW superstar Giulia.

The NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion has been one of the most sought after names in wrestling, especially from WWE and AEW. However, a new move from NJPW indicates that Giulia’s run as champion is not only coming to an end, but essentially confirms that a WWE run is coming. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW has pulled Giulia from her upcoming matchup at Windy City Riot in Chicago. Word is that Giulia’s contract expired in March and told Bushiroad (parent to STARDOM & NJPW) that she would like to finish up rather than wrestle any more matches. She was set to defend her title on the show.

At this time there has been no update as to when Giulia will wrestle her final match in Japan, which she will most likely be dropping the title at.