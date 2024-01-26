Kevin Owens addresses his beef with CM Punk.

The WWE star was asked about the Second City Saint during a recent interview with India Today ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble matchup. The Prizefighter tells the publication that he and Punk have always done things their own way, which makes them similar and also makes them different.

We’re both guys that probably, you know, have done things their own way, in a sense. But there’s probably a lot that we’re very different on as well, so I think it’s a little bit of both.

Owens later says that he’s certain he and Punk will end up in the ring together at some point in their WWE tenure.

I’m sure we’ll end up in the ring together at some point. It seems, uh, like there’s no way we wouldn’t.

The heat between Owens and Punk dates back to both men’s time on the independent circuit. Owens is also a close friend of the Young Bucks, who Punk has a very public rivalry with dating back to the Brawl Out incident in 2022.