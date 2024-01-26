Rhea Ripley sets a new milestone with her WWE women’s championship reign.

As of today, ‘Mami’ has been champion for 300 days and has successfully defended the title eight times. She initially won the gold from Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania 39, a match many called the best women’s match of 2023. She earned that opportunity by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Ripley has not officially posted about her new milestone, but she did retweet the announcement.