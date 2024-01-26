An update on two AEW stars who have been off of television due to injury.

Lucha-libre sensation Rey Fenix has not wrestled since he dropped the AEW International Championship to Orange Cassidy back in the fall. The Lucha Bro was said to be really banged up at the time, and that continues to be the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Fenix appeared alongside his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, there is no timetable on his return.

The other star we have an update on is the other Death Triangle member, PAC. The BASTARD has been at the recent AEW shows that have been happening, with The Observer stating that he has been receiving medical treatment. Fortunately for AEW fans, PAC is expected to be back soon, although no timetable was given in the report. PAC is a former AEW Trios Champion, and was the first-ever AEW International Champion back when it was called the All-Atlantic Championship.

Stay tuned.